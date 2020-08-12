e-paper
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate

Kamala Harris is first American of Indian and Asian descent to run for vice-president. She is also the first African American and only the third woman to run for that office.

world Updated: Aug 12, 2020 02:02 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
Kamala Harris became the first Indian American woman to run for US president ever — from either party in 2019.
Kamala Harris became the first Indian American woman to run for US president ever — from either party in 2019.(REUTERS)
         

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, has named Kamal Harris, who is of mixed Indian and African-American descent, as his pick for vice-president.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

Harris is first American of Indian and Asian descent to run for vice-president. She is also the first African American and only the third woman to run for that office.

The 55-year-old first time senator from California is the daughter of Indian mother, from Chennai, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a cancer researcher who passed away in 2009, and Jamaican father, Donald Harris, who teaches at Stanford University. The parents separated when Harris and her younger sister Maya Harris were still very young.

Harris became the first Indian American woman to run for US president ever — from either party in 2019. The first from the tiny minority community of 4 million was Bobby Jindal, the Republican governor of Louisiana, who didn’t last the primaries that were won by President Trump. Harris is also the first Indian American Democrat to try for the job.

