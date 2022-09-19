Joe Biden's armoured limousine “The Beast” that he will take to Queen's funeral

When President Joe Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey on Monday, he will be using his armoured state car to and from state the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as he was granted permission to use his own form of transportation, unlike other leaders. Called “The Beast” by the Secret Service agents charged with driving the car, its official code name is “Stagecoach”.

Here's everything you need to know about “The Beast”- Joe Biden's armoured car:

1. The car used by the Joe Biden has been completely modified according to the Secret Service’s specifications.

2. Joe Biden has been using the car since 2018

3. Reportedly, the vehicle’s weight is somewhere in the range of 20,000 pounds.

4. The car is fully armoured and has tires that keep the car moving even if all four wheels take incoming gunfire. Additionally, the car also has night-vision capabilities and can dispense smoke screens.

5. The vehicle’s armour is composed of aluminium, ceramic and steel, NBC reported.

6. The windows of the car don’t open and are bullet-resistant with the glass being five inches thick.

7. The car is also hermetically sealed and soundproof.

8. The car also carries a supply of oxygen in case of chemical or biological attack.

