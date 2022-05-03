Joe Biden says woman's right to choose fundamental amid row over SC ‘opinion’ on abortion
United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged voters to defend the “fundamental” rights of a woman amid reports that the country’s Supreme Court is looking to scrap the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that had legalised abortion nationwide.
"I believe that a woman's right to choose is fundamental," Biden said, referring to the landmark ruling in the 1973 Supreme Court case ‘Roe v Wade’ that legalised abortion in the country and which is now apparently set to be overturned.
"Roe has been the law of the land for almost 50 years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned," Biden added.
Biden also said that a leaked copy of a draft majority opinion published by Politico on the Supreme Court striking down the right to abortion is yet to be verified. “We do not know whether this draft is genuine, or whether it reflects the final decision of the court,” Biden said.
He, however, said that if the document proves to be authentic, abortion laws will depend on individual states, and "it will fall on voters to elect" officials who back the right to the procedure in November's midterm elections.
Biden also urged the Congress to enshrine legal abortion in US law, which would be the only way of overcoming the Supreme Court ruling that the leaked document apparently shows is set to be issued.
Biden said he would "work to pass and sign into law" such legislation but acknowledged the reality that the conditions are not right with today's evenly divided Senate between his Democrats and Republicans.
Striking down the Roe v Wade ruling would reshape the battle between Democrats and Republicans for control of the Congress in the November midterm elections, potentially energising both parties’ bases. The campaigns are getting underway with primaries Tuesday in Ohio and Indiana.
(With inputs from agencies)
