Biden tests Covid negative after completing treatment, ends ‘strict isolation’: White House
- US President Joe Biden had been isolated in his White House residence since testing positive for the coronavirus last Thursday.
US President Joe Biden has had two negative Covid-19 tests and no longer needs to isolate after recovering from infection, his White House doctor said Wednesday.
"Yesterday evening and then again this morning, he tested NEGATIVE for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen testing," presidential physician Kevin O'Connor wrote in a memorandum, adding that Biden had already completed a course of the Paxlovid therapeutic.
"Given these reassuring factors, the President will discontinue his strict isolation."
The US leader had been isolated in his White House residence since testing positive for the coronavirus last Thursday.
He has been carrying out his full duties, but observed a lighter schedule during his recovery.
While now out of isolation, the president will wear a mask for 10 days when around others and continue to test regularly for the virus in case of a "rebound," O'Connor said.
Biden has no fever, the doctor added, noting "his symptoms have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved."
Biden, 79, is the oldest person ever in the US presidency but his physician says he is generally in good health. He has been fully vaccinated and received two booster shots against the coronavirus.
-
2 men arrested for killing Ripudaman Singh Malik, says Canadian Police
Two persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of controversial Sikh community leader Ripudaman Singh Malik on July 14, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team or IHIT of the Canadian Police said in a statement. The two men, arrested on charges of first-degree murder, were identified by the police as Tanner Fox, 21, and Jose Lopez, 23. Investigators have not revealed the possible motive for the crime. He also disavowed the Khalistan movement.
-
Pro-Sadr protesters storm Iraqi parliament in fortified Green Zone
Hundreds of supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr danced and sang in parliament Wednesday after storming Baghdad's high-security Green Zone in protest at a rival bloc's nomination for prime minister. "I am against the corrupt officials who are in power," said a 41-year-old day labourer, protester Mohamed Ali, one of the hundreds who entered the zone that is home to both government buildings and diplomatic missions, before later leaving peacefully.
-
UK grid warns energy costs could skyrocket amid Russia gas curbs
Britain faces “knock-on impacts” for the country's energy supplies such as rocketing prices if Russia cuts off natural gas flows to Europe, according to National Grid Plc. “It is clear that the cessation of flows of gas into Europe could have knock-on impacts, including very high prices,” National Grid said Thursday in its early outlook for winter. Also read: Russia to exit International Space Station by 2024.
-
Monkeypox: Europe, US worst hit; account for 95% of diagnosed cases, says WHO
Europe and the Americas have been affected the most by the monkeypox outbreak, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists here on Wednesday. ALSO READ India isolates monkeypox virus, first step to vaccines These two regions have reported 95 per cent of the diagnosed cases, he said, warning against stigma and discrimination in monkeypox messaging. Over 18,000 monkeypox cases have been reported to the WHO from 78 countries.
-
US July 4 parade shooter charged on over 100 counts: officials
US authorities on Wednesday indicted the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting at a July 4 parade near Chicago on 117 counts of murder and other charges, according to an official statement. A young man with a history of mental illness, Robert Crimo, opened fire on an Independence Day parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, killing seven people and injuring dozens more.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics