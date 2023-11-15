close_game
Jordan says UN silence led to 'barbarism' of Israel's Gaza hospital raid

AFP
Nov 15, 2023 04:47 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: "The catastrophe in Al-Shifa hospital shows the barbarism UNSC's silence is allowing," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.

Jordan accused the UN Security Council Wednesday of enabling the "barbarism" of Israel's raid on Gaza's main hospital through its silence.

Smoke rises during an Israeli military bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip.(AFP)

"The catastrophe in Al-Shifa hospital shows the barbarism UNSC's silence is allowing," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, commenting on the overnight operation by Israeli troops.

“We condemn the silence on this brutality. It is providing cover for war crimes. It is unacceptable, unjustifiable. The Council must act.”

