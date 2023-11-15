Jordan says UN silence led to 'barbarism' of Israel's Gaza hospital raid
AFP |
Nov 15, 2023 04:47 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War: "The catastrophe in Al-Shifa hospital shows the barbarism UNSC's silence is allowing," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.
Jordan accused the UN Security Council Wednesday of enabling the "barbarism" of Israel's raid on Gaza's main hospital through its silence.
"The catastrophe in Al-Shifa hospital shows the barbarism UNSC's silence is allowing," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, commenting on the overnight operation by Israeli troops.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
“We condemn the silence on this brutality. It is providing cover for war crimes. It is unacceptable, unjustifiable. The Council must act.”
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.