News / World News / Jordan's King Abdullah: Israel's ‘brutal war creating generation of orphans’

Jordan's King Abdullah: Israel's ‘brutal war creating generation of orphans’

Reuters |
Jan 08, 2024 07:55 PM IST

Abdullah said a lesson to be drawn was that Israel's "indiscriminate aggression" in Gaza would never guarantee its security.

Jordan's King Abdullah said on Monday that Israel had created a whole generation of orphans by a "brutal" war in Gaza where he said around over 30,000 people, mostly women and children, had been killed or were missing as a result of the conflict.

Jordan's King Abdullah II speaks during his visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Kigali, Rwanda.(Reuters)
In remarks at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Rwanda, where the monarch spoke of "unspeakable crimes" during that African conflict, Abdullah said a lesson to be drawn was that Israel's "indiscriminate aggression" in Gaza would never guarantee its security. His remarks were carried on state media following a statement by the royal palace.

Monday, January 08, 2024
