Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Journalist resigns without cross-checking 'big lottery win', apologises

Journalist resigns without cross-checking ‘big lottery win’, apologises

Natalia Escudero -- a staff of public broadcaster RTVE -- thought that she had bagged a fat sum of money in Spain’s el Gordo (The Fat One) Christmas lottery but it turned out to be a small win only.

world Updated: Dec 24, 2019 19:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Madrid
Lottery ticket sellers spray Cava at the request of some TV journalists where the winning tickets were sold in Salou, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The lucky holders of ticket number 26590 struck it rich in Spain on Sunday when they won the top prize in the nation's bumper Christmas lottery. The incredibly popular lottery, known as El Gordo (The Fat One), dishes out a total of 2.24 billion euros ($2.43 billion) in prizes this year, including lots of smaller prizes.
Lottery ticket sellers spray Cava at the request of some TV journalists where the winning tickets were sold in Salou, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The lucky holders of ticket number 26590 struck it rich in Spain on Sunday when they won the top prize in the nation's bumper Christmas lottery. The incredibly popular lottery, known as El Gordo (The Fat One), dishes out a total of 2.24 billion euros ($2.43 billion) in prizes this year, including lots of smaller prizes.(AP Photo)
         

Checking and cross-checking was obviously the last thing on the mind of a Spanish TV reporter when she resigned live on air after thinking -- wrongly -- that she had hit a lottery jackpot.

Natalia Escudero -- a staff of public broadcaster RTVE -- thought that she had bagged a fat sum of money in Spain’s el Gordo (The Fat One) Christmas lottery but it turned out to be a small win only.

The reporter wildly celebrated her lottery win on air but was later left red-faced after it was revealed that the prize money was only a fraction of the imagined jackpot.

Natalia Escudero began screaming on camera when the lottery winners were announced. She announced that she would “not be coming to work tomorrow”, indicating she had won big money.

However, it turned out to be only a small sum of 4,300 pounds (Rs 3.96 lakh).

Escudero later apologised on Twitter on December 22, maintaining that she had been through a “difficult time for personal reasons”.

