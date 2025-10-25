Kamala Harris hints at possible Presidential run: ‘I’m not done, it's in my bones’

Former US Vice-President Kamala Harris has told the BBC she may run for President again. "I am not done," Harris said. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones." Former US Vice-President Kamala Harris(Getty Images via AFP)

"If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office — and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here."

Harris also discussed how the US President Donald Trump has done so far.

“You look at what has happened in terms of how he has weaponised, for example, federal agencies going around after political satirists… His skin is so thin he couldn't endure criticism from a joke, and attempted to shut down an entire media organisation in the process,” said Harris.

Harris also called out business leaders and institutions in the US who have given into the US President's demands.

"There are many… that have capitulated since day one, who are bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant, I believe for many reasons, including they want to be next to power, because they want to perhaps have a merger approved or avoid an investigation."

White House on Harris remarks

The White House was asked to comment on Harris's interview.

"When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should've taken the hint - the American people don't care about her absurd lies," said spokeswoman Abigail Jackson.

"Or maybe she did take the hint and that's why she's continuing to air her grievances to foreign publications."

Trump, who is in his second term, and his supporters have been referring to a 2028 campaign for him too, even when the American constitution only allows two terms.

Harris recently published the details of her 2024 Presidential campaign, 107 Days.

This was the duration of her campaign after then US President withdrew his contestation.