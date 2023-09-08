Kamala Harris says she and Joe Biden have accomplished ‘transformative’ work, vows to win re-election in 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris is confident that she and President Joe Biden will be re-elected in 2024, despite facing criticism from Republicans and low approval ratings. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gestures as she boards Air Force Two after attending the 43rd ASEAN Summit at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia on September 7, 2023. Yasuyoshi Chiba/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

“We will win re-election. We will win re-election, Harris asserted in a segment of an interview that aired on “CBS Mornings.”

“There is too much at stake and the American people know it.”

The Vice President, who ran against Biden for the Democratic nomination in 2020, sparked some alarm this week when she acknowledged that she “may have to take over” as president.

“I’m answering your hypothetical, but Joe Biden is going to be fine. So that is not going to come to fruition,” Harris told an Associated Press reporter Wednesday.

“Every vice president understands that when they take the oath, they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president,” she added.

“I am no different.”

Biden, who is now 80 years old and the oldest president in US history, would be 82 at the beginning of a possible second term and 86 at the end of it.

Some Republicans, such as potential 2024 contender Nikki Haley, 51, have warned about the consequences of Harris, 58, becoming president.

But Harris tried to reassure the public.

“I work with Joe Biden every day,” Harris told CBS.

“The work that under Joe Biden’s leadership our administration has accomplished is transformative. I think the American people, most of all, want a leader who actually gets things done.”

Harris and Biden officially launched their re-election campaign in April, coinciding with the anniversary of Biden’s 2020 campaign announcement.

But recent polls show a close race in 2024.

Biden is behind almost all of the major 2024 Republican candidates, although mostly within the margin of error, according to a recent CNN poll.

The President has a slight advantage of 0.4 percentage points over former President Donald Trump, 77, who is leading the GOP field in the latest RealClearPolitics polling average. Harris ended her day in Jakarta, Indonesia, after attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit on behalf of Biden. She left early Thursday morning for India.

Biden was scheduled to leave Thursday evening for the annual Group of 20 meeting, which will take place in New Delhi, India, from Sept. 7–10. Harris’s claim that too much is at stake in 2024 drew backlash from her critics.

“Correct. There is too much at stake. Under #PresidentBiden: – inflation is up, – crime is up, – American leadership is in decline. Americans know who will #MakeAmericaGreatAgain. Again,” Rep. Max Miller tweeted.

“Imagine thinking with ‘too much at stake’ that ANYONE would want the current Obama administration to remain in charge,” national security commentator Drew Berquist wrote.

“I seriously doubt that!” user David posted with an image of an NBC poll showing her favorability rating underwater with 32% positive and 49% negative.

One user seemed to mock conservative critics who ridiculed Harris’ confidence that she and Biden would win.

“If you are convinced that @realDonaldTrump will win, why are you worried about what she is saying? #Elections2024,” user Trim Ademi wrote.

Harris and Biden have touted their achievements on the economy, such as easing inflation and reducing unemployment. Jobless claims recently dropped to the lowest levels since February.

Harris’ favorability rating is 36.8% favorable to 55.2% unfavorable, according to the latest RealClearPolitics average.

Biden’s rating is at 40.1% favorable to 55.9% unfavorable, based on the RealClearPolitics average.

Trump’s rating is at 38.4% favorable to 57.1% unfavorable.