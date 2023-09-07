Killer Danelo Cavalcante escapes Pennsylvania Pen, sparks manhunt - $20K reward offered

Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante managed to scale a prison wall in Pennsylvania, evading justice and sparking a massive manhunt. The 34-year-old, serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of his former girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, executed an escape from Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania. Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante escapes Pennsylvania prison, sparking a massive manhunt due to his brutal crime and possible links to another murder.(U.S. MARSHALS SERVICE PHILADELPHIA)

Cavalcante's horrific crime in 2021, in which he stabbed Brandao 38 times in front of her young children, led to his imprisonment. However, his motive appeared to go beyond evading justice for his crime. Chester County District Attorney's Office revealed an active arrest warrant for Cavalcante in his home country of Brazil, linking him to another murder. Prosecutors suspect he killed Brandao to prevent her from informing local authorities about his wanted status in Brazil.

The escape unfolded at around 8:50 a.m. on August 31, as surveillance footage showed Cavalcante calmly climbing a wall in the prison's exercise yard. His swift maneuver raised questions about the prison's security measures. Following his escape, residents living near the prison were advised to take extra safety precautions.

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to Cavalcante's capture. Authorities have shared his photo widely, intensifying efforts to bring him to justice.

The daring escape was reminiscent of a previous incident earlier this year when another inmate, Igor Bolte, also managed to scale the prison wall using a similar method. Despite prison officials fortifying security measures following Bolte's escape, Cavalcante's breakout remained undetected, raising concerns about the prison's security protocols.

Cavalcante's whereabouts remain unknown, with sightings suggesting he may be hiding in the dense woodlands surrounding the area. A trail camera at Longwood Gardens captured footage of him with a duffel bag, backpack, and hooded sweatshirt, underscoring the urgency of his capture.

As the manhunt for Cavalcante continues, the community remains on edge, and authorities are left grappling with the challenges posed by his escape.

