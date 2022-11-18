Home / World News / Kamala Harris to meet 5 leaders including Japan, South Korea on North's launch

Kamala Harris to meet 5 leaders including Japan, South Korea on North's launch

world news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 11:49 AM IST

North Korea Missile: Kamala Harris, taking part in an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok, will meet the five leaders on the sidelines "to consult on the DPRK's recent ballistic missile launch".

US vice president Kamala Harris is seen. (AP)
US vice president Kamala Harris is seen. (AP)
AFP |

US Vice President Kamala Harris will hold urgent talks Friday with leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada after North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, a US official said.

Read more: Elon Musk ‘undermining’ Twitter: Democrat senators write to US regulator

Harris, taking part in an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok, will meet the five leaders on the sidelines "to consult on the DPRK's recent ballistic missile launch", the White House official said, using the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kamala harris
kamala harris

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out