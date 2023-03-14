Home / World News / Pakistan's Karachi goes dark as 40% of the city hit by huge power outage: Report

Pakistan's Karachi goes dark as 40% of the city hit by huge power outage: Report

Updated on Mar 14, 2023 10:50 AM IST

Karachi Power Outage: Earlier in January as well, a severe power breakdown hit Pakistan due to frequency fluctuation in the national grid, had left Karachi in the dark.

Karachi Power Outage: Pakistan's Karachi witnessed a major power outage.(Representational)
ByMallika Soni

Several areas of Pakistan's Karachi witnessed a huge power outage as a high tension (HT) transmission cable tripped due to a technical fault, ARY News reported. The report claimed that about 40 per cent of Karachi was completely dark as the high tension (HT) transmission line tripped. This resulted in multiple grid stations tripping, it added.

The areas impacted included Numaish Chowrangi, Saddar, Lines Area, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Punjab Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Korangi, as per the report. Although no statement has been released by K-Electric- the utility firm in charge of the city's electrical supply.

Earlier in January as well, a severe power breakdown hit Pakistan due to frequency fluctuation in the national grid, had left Karachi in the dark.

Then, North Nazimabad, New Karachi, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, Clifton, Korangi, Orangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Old City Area, Landhi, Gulisan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Site Industrial Zone, Pak Colony, Shah Faisal Colony and Model Colony were impacted.

    Mallika Soni

