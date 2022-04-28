Karachi University blast: Suicide bomber Shari Baloch's husband arrested, says report

Habitan Bashir Baloch, husband of Karachi University suicide bomber Shari Baloch, was arrested by security personnel Wednesday, a day after the explosion, news agency ANI reported citing Pakistan's ARY News. Habitan is being interrogated by authorities. According to the ARY News report this is the first arrest in the case.

Sources told the publication that China's ambassador to Pakistan had been informed about Habitan's arrest. In a briefing chaired by Pakistan's interior minister, Rana Sanaullah, the ambassador was also apprised about the latest developments in the case.

Sanaullah said in a statement that the Pakistan government had assured the Chinese embassy of full cooperation in the investigation of the blast.

Four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed in a car explosion inside the premises of the Karachi University on Tuesday. The blast occurred in a van near Confucius Institute -- a Chinese language teaching centre at the University.

It was carried out by suicide bomber Shari Baloch. Investigators also found an association of some relatives of Baloch with the Baloch Students Organization (BSO), a banned outfit.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), has claimed responsibility for the blast. The BLA has previously threatened to launch attacks on Chinese companies and people in Pakistan, the ARY News report added.

Meanwhile, China has asked Pakistan to scale-up security for its citizens and also demanded a thorough investigation of Tuesday's blast. The blood of the Chinese cannot be shed in vain, and those behind this incident will surely pay the price, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said, news agency PTI reported.

(With agency inputs)

