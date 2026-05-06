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Karachi University faculty boycott exams over unpaid dues amid Pakistan's economic crisis

The protest highlights a pattern of systemic mismanagement and "administrative apathy" that has left educators without basic compensation.

Updated on: May 06, 2026 11:45 am IST
ANI |
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The deepening administrative crisis at Karachi University (KU) has paralysed academic life, reflecting the broader institutional collapse and economic instability currently gripping Pakistan, Dawn reported.

The Kuts president noted that despite repeated alerts, the "university administration took no steps to take teachers into confidence, leaving them with no option but to go on boycott."(AFP)

In a massive show of defiance on Tuesday, a vast majority of the faculty members boycotted semester examinations. The industrial action, which brought the campus to a standstill, followed a call by the Karachi University Teachers' Society (Kuts) over the "prolonged failure of the university administration to address the financial grievances of the faculty."

The protest highlights a pattern of systemic mismanagement and "administrative apathy" that has left educators without basic compensation. According to Dawn, teachers have been denied payments for evening sessions, examination duties, and housing allowances for an extended period, pushing many to the brink of financial ruin.

"The recent unprecedented hike in fuel prices and the subsequent increase in the prices of basic commodities have further compounded our financial woes," a senior teacher told Dawn, pointing to the hyperinflation that has decimated the purchasing power of the middle class in Pakistan.

 
pakistan crisis economy karachi
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