Kate, Meghan and Charlotte pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth with jewellery choices

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Charlotte, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through their symbolic jewelry choices at the monarch's state funeral on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kate Middleton honored Queen Elizabeth through her pearl necklace and earrings. Kate had earlier worn the same jewellery at Prince Philip- Queen Elizabeth's husband's funeral.

The jewellery was loaned by the Queen to Kate in 2017 when the Princess of Wales was pictured donning it at the Queen's 70th wedding anniversary dinner.

Princess Diana had also previously worn the set during a state visit from Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands in 1982, according to Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, wore pearl stud earrings that were also a gift from the Queen, reports said. Princess Charlotte- Kate Middleton's daughter- wore a diamond brooch to the state funeral which was a gift from her great-grandmother, Kensington Palace told CNN.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON