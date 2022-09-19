Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Kate, Meghan and Charlotte pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth with jewellery choices

Kate, Meghan and Charlotte pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth with jewellery choices

world news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 08:22 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Kate Middleton honored Queen Elizabeth through her pearl necklace and earrings.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, after the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Charlotte, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through their symbolic jewelry choices at the monarch's state funeral on Monday.

Kate Middleton honored Queen Elizabeth through her pearl necklace and earrings. Kate had earlier worn the same jewellery at Prince Philip- Queen Elizabeth's husband's funeral.

The jewellery was loaned by the Queen to Kate in 2017 when the Princess of Wales was pictured donning it at the Queen's 70th wedding anniversary dinner.

Princess Diana had also previously worn the set during a state visit from Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands in 1982, according to Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Reuters)

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, wore pearl stud earrings that were also a gift from the Queen, reports said. Princess Charlotte- Kate Middleton's daughter- wore a diamond brooch to the state funeral which was a gift from her great-grandmother, Kensington Palace told CNN.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth kate middleton meghan markle
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP