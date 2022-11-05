Another royal baby? Kate Middleton may have 'convinced' Prince William for one

Prince William and Kate Middleton who are already parents of three children may be thinking of having another baby, a report said. The Prince and Princess of Wales have three children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 but may be looking to expand their family, Us Weekly reported.

“Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now. She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm," the report said.

Earlier this year, Kate Middleton had said that Prince William gets anxious when she meets babies during royal engagements.

“William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds,” Kate Middleton had said adding that she gets “very broody” about the subject.

“I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one'," Kate Middleton added.

Last month, the couple joked joked about expanding their family during a visit to a hospital. “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” Prince William told staff as his wife cradled an onlooker’s baby.

Kate Middleton had also told an onlooker that Prince William wasn’t that interested in having a fourth child. “I don’t think William wants any more,” Kate had said in 2020.

The couple’s friends, however, told Us Weekly that they might have changed their mind. “[Their pals] wouldn’t be surprised if we’ll be hearing an announcement early next year,” Us Weekly reported.

