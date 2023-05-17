Still 'learning' how to be royal, Kate Middleton talks about 'struggle'

I am still learning how to be a royal, Kate Middleton said during a visit to Bath where she attended an event at a youth charity. Prince William's wife's admission came as students of the St Katherine's School in Bristol quizzed her about what life is like as a royal.

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, is all smiles as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust.(AP)

Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes, who was present at the event, said, “They were asking her about being a royal. Was it something she wanted to do? And she said she had to learn. It's a struggle to know that you can be accepted and fit in and you are still learning every day.”

“‘Doing public speaking isn’t a natural thing for lots of people is it? And she was saying she is still working that out but has to project. So you know again, she humanised everything. Not everyone is perfect,” Dame Kelly Holmes added.

Kate Middleton was seen sporting a yellow blazer teamed with a white top and trousers. The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust enables athletes to mentor young people who are facing adversity. The Princess of Wales then spoke to pupils at St Katherine's School in Bristol who are taking part in the On Track To Achieve programme.

The programme is set up in schools and is aimed at 11-19 years olds with social, emotional or mental health challenges,

The Princess of Wales spoke about to students about their personal experiences and challenges that they face. She was also joined on her visit by presenter, documentary maker and mental health advocate, Zara McDermott.

