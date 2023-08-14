'Kate still cares for Prince Harry', has been dialling him secretly: Report

Prince Harry has been going through a difficult phase after distancing himself from his family and stepping down from his royal duties. Princess Diana's 38-year-old son is solo-traveling across Asia amidst rumours of his marriage with Meghan Markle being on the edge.

(File) Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Dutchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton (R) applaud as they view the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium. REUTERS

Now, reports claim that even though his relationship with his brother has been strained after the revelations made in his book, Kate Middleton's ties with him 'have remained intact'. According to UK's Closer Weekly, as a 'kind gesture', she has been phoning Harry at night in an effort to mend the strained relationship.

The outlet claims that Kate has reached out to offer support during 'what has been a really difficult time for him.' She has been in touch with Harry to 'keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks.' She wants Harry to know that there are people who still care about him.

Harry and Meghan have been consistently criticized, with every move being scrutinized by the media, including a split from Spotify after signing an estimated $20 million deal in 2020. Prince Harry frequently visits the UK to attend his trial against UK tabloids. He was in London in June to testify against the publisher of Daily Mirror as part of his ongoing claim that its journalists hacked his phone years ago.

Closer Weekly quotes sources claiming, "Kate's calls mean an awful lot to Harry. She continues to show support, especially during desperate times like this when the chips are down."

It is further reported that she feels very sorry for him right now, and seeing him go through all these setbacks is very difficult to witness. It tugs at her heartstrings, especially as his court trial is taking place so close to their home.

The told Closer Weekly , 'Kate wants to keep those lines of communication open and pave the way for long-term peace with the whole family — William included — down the line."

