Prince Harry has ‘zero communication’ with King Charles III and Prince William, claims royal expert

What Royal Expert said

In an interview with The Express, royal expert Robert Jobson said the latest move by royal family indicates King Charles III is allowing ‘the dust to settle’. He said, “There is zero communication between father and second son, he has made enemies of William and Camilla, even Catherine. If Harry was in any doubt he was out, that website update has left him in no doubt. The move to strip them – or technically not allow usage of – the Sussex title was right. It wasn’t vindictive, just clear, proper ands right - if a little slow, but that’s the palace for you and all this ‘new fangled technology’.”

Royal Title removed?

Earlier, The Buckingham Palace had issued a statement to the same outlet, "The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete."

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, last September. King Charles was crowned at the coronation ceremony that took place at Westminster Abbey earlier this year in May. Harry was present at the ceremony without his wife Meghan Markle, who chose to stay back in the States. At the ceremony, he was placed two rows behind his brother, Prince Williams.

A few weeks ago, there were also reports that claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan were keen on renting an apartment near the Kensington Palace, which would mean that they would have to move back to the UK. Meghan and Harry had announced in January 2020 that they would step down as senior working royals. Then onwards, the moved to the US, where they now live with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON