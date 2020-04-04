Keir Starmer elected new Labour leader

world

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 15:41 IST

Keir Starmer, shadow Brexit secretary, was on Saturday declared the winner of the three-month-long election to be the new leader of the Labour party. He will replace Jeremy Corbyn, who resigned following the party’s heavy defeat in the December election.

Starmer, 57, who was first elected MP in 2015, defeated Rebecca Long-Bailey and Indian-origin Lisa Nandy in the contest. He is a former head of prosecutions in the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stamer, who served as a leading member of Corbyn’s shadow’s cabinet, was the frontrunner after securing the most backing from MPs and local Labour branches. His pitch during the election was that he was best equipped to unite different factions after years of infighting.