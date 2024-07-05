Keir Starmer's cabinet list: Who's who in new UK government?
Keir Starmer unveils new cabinet after assuming role of UK prime minister
Labour leader Keir Starmer officially became the prime minister of Britain on Friday, following his party's landslide victory in the general elections after being in opposition for over a decade.
Starmer assumed the role of the nation's leader after a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace with King Charles III. He then announced his new team. Take a look:
Keir Starmer cabinet | List
Angela Rayner: Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities; Deputy prime minister
Rachel Reeves: Chancellor of the Exchequer
Pat McFadden: Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
David Lammy: Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs
Yvette Cooper: Secretary of State for the Home Department
John Healey: Secretary of State for Defence
Shabana Mahmood: Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice
Wes Streeting: Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
Bridget Phillipson: Secretary of State for Education
Ed Miliband: Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero
Liz Kendall: Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
Jonathan Reynolds: Secretary of State for Business and Trade; President of the Board of Trade
Peter Kyle: Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology
Louise Haigh: Secretary of State for Transport
Steve Reed: Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Lisa Nandy: Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
Hilary Benn: Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
Ian Murray: Secretary of State for Scotland
Jo Stevens: Secretary of State for Wales
Lucy Powell: Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons
UK elections 2024 results
The Labour Party won 403 seats, while Sunak's conservative Party won just 109 in the 650-member House of Commons.
