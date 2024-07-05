Keir Starmer's cabinet list: Who's who in new UK government?

Labour leader Keir Starmer officially became the prime minister of Britain on Friday, following his party's landslide victory in the general elections after being in opposition for over a decade. Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, delivers the first speech of his premiership, following the general election, outside 10 Downing Street in London, UK, on Friday, July 5, 2024. (Hollie Adams/Bloomberg)

Starmer assumed the role of the nation's leader after a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace with King Charles III. He then announced his new team. Take a look:

Keir Starmer cabinet | List

Angela Rayner: Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities; Deputy prime minister

Rachel Reeves: Chancellor of the Exchequer

ALSO READ- Who is Rachel Reeves, UK's first female Chancellor of Exchequer?

Pat McFadden: Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

David Lammy: Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

ALSO READ- What will be the future of India-UK FTA under Keir Starmer as British PM?

Yvette Cooper: Secretary of State for the Home Department

John Healey: Secretary of State for Defence

Shabana Mahmood: Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice

Wes Streeting: Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Bridget Phillipson: Secretary of State for Education

ALSO READ- British election: Kerala-born mental health nurse among Labour Party winners

Ed Miliband: Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero

Liz Kendall: Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Jonathan Reynolds: Secretary of State for Business and Trade; President of the Board of Trade

Peter Kyle: Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology

Louise Haigh: Secretary of State for Transport

ALSO READ- UK polls: PM Modi congratulates Keir Starmer on Labour's ‘remarkable’ win

Steve Reed: Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Lisa Nandy: Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

Hilary Benn: Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Ian Murray: Secretary of State for Scotland

Jo Stevens: Secretary of State for Wales

Lucy Powell: Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons

UK elections 2024 results

The Labour Party won 403 seats, while Sunak's conservative Party won just 109 in the 650-member House of Commons.