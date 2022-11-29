Home / World News / This country is facing an appalling condom shortage, activists says

This country is facing an appalling condom shortage, activists says

world news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 02:30 PM IST

Kenya: Condoms are central to campaigns in Kenya to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

Kenya: A woman and child walk past an informational mural portraying the global battle against the coronavirus, on a street in Kericho, Kenya.(AP)
Kenya: A woman and child walk past an informational mural portraying the global battle against the coronavirus, on a street in Kericho, Kenya.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Civil society groups in Kenya are complaining about a chronic shortage of free condoms across the country, a report said. Condoms are usually imported by Kenya and distributed for free but due to high taxes suppliers are no longer providing Kenya with free condoms, BBC reported.

Read more: Iranian journalist asks football player if he's ‘OK’ to represent US. His reply

The activists want the government to remove taxes on the products as it will help in reducing new HIV infections as Kenya needs about 455 million condoms annually, but the government is only able to procure 150 million.

Condoms are central to campaigns to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases such as gonorrhoea and chlamydia. Kenya records about 34,000 new HIV infections annually. However, since 2020, there has been a steady increase especially among sex workers.

Read more: Elon Musk, tweeting every 15 minutes, to become number-1 Twitter influencer soon

Civil society groups have put the blame on the government's high import taxes as a packet that has three condoms is sold for about $1in Kenya – a cost too high for many.

If the shortage persists, Kenya could roll back on the gains made over the years in tackling HIV, activists have warned.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
kenya
kenya

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out