Kenya protests after 31-year-old blogger dies in police custody; demonstrators met with tear gas

Kenyan security forces on Thursday fired tear gas against demonstrators protesting a death in police custody, clashes that threatened to overshadow government attempts to pass a budget without sparking unrest. Protesters react to a teargas canister exploding next to them as clashes erupt between demonstrators and police during a protest over the death of Kenyan blogger Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody(AFP)

The government carefully prepared its new finance bill with the aim of avoiding the massive protests over tax hikes that engulfed Kenya a year ago.

But the death of 31-year-old teacher Albert Ojwang while in police custody last weekend, following his arrest for criticising a senior officer online, has reawakened anger over police brutality in the east African country.

"You can't kill one of us in prison and then expect us to just lie down," said Tiffany, 22, a protester in Nairobi's business district who gave only her first name.

Hundreds of protesters were spread in small groups across Nairobi's business district, some throwing rocks at police who fired back with tear gas, while at least two cars were set alight.

AFP reporters saw at least three people wounded by rubber bullets, with one of them taken to hospital.

The unrest was limited compared to last year's protests which peaked when thousands stormed parliament on June 25, forcing President William Ruto to cancel a finance bill that would have raised taxes on many everyday items.

At least 60 people were killed in the weeks of youth-led protests in June and July 2024, and rights groups say dozens more were illegally detained by security forces in the aftermath.

The east African nation is a regional economic powerhouse but tensions have simmered over a rising cost of living, a stagnant job market and rights abuses.

This year, the government played it safe with its finance bill, focusing on tax hikes on businesses rather than consumers.

Finance Minister John Mbadi acknowledged last year's protests had highlighted "the importance of values and principles of governance". He called for a minute of silence in parliament for protesters who had lost their lives.

"To win public trust, we have strengthened public participation in all policy formulation, including the budget-making process," he said, referring to a new online portal in which citizens could give their views.

But there was anger last month when a software designer was arrested for creating her own website that criticised the budget and allowed people to email the government with complaints.

‘Avoid controversy’

Kenya faces a daunting task in boosting social services and investment when its heavy debts mean interest payments outweigh its spending on health and education.

Analysts say the new budget is unlikely to provoke the public anger of last year.

It seeks to boost revenues by cutting government spending and closing tax loopholes, though critics say it still includes backdoor price increases and that will hurt small businesses.

"This year's finance bill is, in comparison to last year's, very much seeking to avoid controversy," said Patricia Rodrigues of global consultancy Control Risks.

But increases in income taxes and social contributions will hit businesses, she said.

In a difficult global environment, the World Bank has reduced its growth projections for Kenya from 5.0 to 4.5 percent in 2025.

Rights abuses have become a volatile issue.

Ojwang, the teacher who died in police custody, was arrested for criticising deputy inspector-general Eliud Kipkoech Lagat in online posts.

"What we are demanding is for the deputy inspector general to resign, and then he should be arrested," said protester Anami Daudi Toure, 27, on Thursday.

A police watchdog, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, said Thursday that 20 people had died in custody in the past four months.