Inderjit Singh Gosal, Khalistani terrorist Pannun's key aide, arrested in Canada

Inderjit Singh Gosal, the principal organiser of the so-called Khalistan referendum in Canada, has reportedly been arrested in Canada. A close aide of of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Gosal is a key Canadian organiser for US-based Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Inderjeet Gosal with SFJ general counsel Gurpatwant Pannun in an undated photograph.

Gosal was arrested last year in November in connection with the violent attack at a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). He was later released by the Peel Regional Police (PRP).

In Novemeber 2024, Khalistani extremists violently attacked Hindu-Canadian devotees at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton. The cops took action after the demonstrations, involving flags and banners, swiftly turned into physical assault.