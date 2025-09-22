Inderjit Singh Gosal, Khalistani terrorist Pannun's key aide, arrested in Canada

Inderjit Singh Gosal was arrested last year in connection with the violent attack at a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area.
Inderjit Singh Gosal, the principal organiser of the so-called Khalistan referendum in Canada, has reportedly been arrested in Canada. A close aide of of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Gosal is a key Canadian organiser for US-based Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
Gosal was arrested last year in November in connection with the violent attack at a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). He was later released by the Peel Regional Police (PRP).
In Novemeber 2024, Khalistani extremists violently attacked Hindu-Canadian devotees at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton. The cops took action after the demonstrations, involving flags and banners, swiftly turned into physical assault.
