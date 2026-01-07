'Kick out China, Russia': What are Trump's demands from Venezuela for oil flow after capturing its president

One of the demands that the President Donald Trump-led US administration reportedly wants Venezuelan regime to meet is to “kick out” China, Russia, Iran as well as Cuba and “sever” economic ties before being allowed to pump more oil. US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington(Bloomberg)

Things have shaken up in Venezuela since last week's US strikes in the country after which Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured and flown out. Delcy Rodriguez was then made the interim president.

While Maduro stays lodged in a New York City jail, the Trump administration has reportedly told Rodriguez that the regime must meet the White House's demands before being allowed to pump more oil

What are Trump's demands?

The first demand is that Venezuela “must kick out China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba and sever economic ties,” according to an ABC News report, which cited three people familiar with the administration's plan.

The second demand, the above-mentioned source said, requires Venezuela to agree to partner exclusively with the US on oil production and back America when selling heavy crude oil.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers in a private briefing on Monday that he believes the US can make Venezuela act sooner than they intend because its existing oil tankers are full, ABC quoted one of the above persons familiar with the matter as saying.

Rubio also reportedly told lawmakers that the as per US estimates, Caracas has only few weeks before it becomes financially insolvent without the sale of its oil reserves.

Senate Armed Services Committee chairman Roger Wicker confirmed to ABC News that the US plan revolves around controlling Venezuela's oil, something he said shall not require the deployment of US troops.

“The government does intend to control the oil, taking charge of the ships, the tankers, and none of them are going to go to Havana… And until they start moving -- we hope to the open market -- there are no more tankers to fill, because they're totally full,” Wicker was quoted as saying.

Trump on Tuesday evening said in a post on Truth Social that the "interim authorities" in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 million and 50 million barrels of oil to the US to be sold at market price. Trump said those funds would be controlled by him "to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!"

“I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America. This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States! I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan, immediately,” the post read.

It will be taken by storage ships, and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States, Trump said.