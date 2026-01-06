'Unilateral, bullying actions': China President Xi Jinping's strong remarks amid US Venezuela tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on major global powers to respect the development choices of other nations, in a veiled swipe at United States following military action in Venezuelan and capture of it president Nicolás Maduro. China is Venezuela’s largest oil buyer and biggest creditor. (AP)

"The world today is undergoing changes and turbulence not seen in a century, with unilateral and bullying actions severely undermining the international order," Xi Jinping was quoted as saying in a China’s foreign ministry statement, cited by South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Speaking during talks with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Xi said both China and Ireland support multilateralism and should work together on global issues. He stressed the need to uphold the authority of the United Nations and to promote a fairer and more balanced system of global governance, a report by SCMP read.

Xi emphasised greater coordination among nations to safeguard the international order. He said cooperation was essential to ensure global stability and to move governance structures in a more just and reasonable direction.

China’s stance on Venezuela

China, Venezuela’s largest oil buyer and biggest creditor, has repeatedly said the South American nation has the right to pursue economic ties without outside interference. China has maintained close relations with Caracas and has backed the Maduro government amid mounting pressure from the US.

China said it was “deeply shocked” by the US military strikes and the detention of President Maduro. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson strongly condemned what it described as the use of force against a sovereign state, saying such actions violated international law and threatened peace in Latin America and the Caribbean, Bloomberg reported.

China joins several countries, including Brazil, Russia, Colombia, Mexico and Cuba, in denouncing the US move. In the weeks leading up to the strike, Beijing had publicly voiced support for the Maduro administration as tensions with Washington escalated.