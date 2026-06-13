February 28. The clock struck 9:40 am when air strikes, launched by the US and Iran, targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in his office. As missiles rained over Tehran, Khamenei's daughter, son-in-law and a grandchild were also killed alongside him, along with several top officials of the Iranian regime.

A woman holds an image of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally in Tehran, Iran. (Photo for representation)(via REUTERS)

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Over three months have passed since the two sides started trading strikes, setting off a regionwide war in the Middle East as Iran vowed revenge over the killing of its Supreme Leader, top officials and over a hundred school girls killed in Minab strikes. Track latest updates on Iran US conflict

But Khamenei has yet not been buried, his funeral delayed multiple times.

Why the delay in last rites

The dates for his last rites were revised multiple times since March 2026.

On Saturday, Iran announced fresh dates for Khamenei's burial and funeral ceremony. He will be buried at the shrine of Imam Reza on July 9, following funeral ceremonies in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad on July 6, 7 and 9, respectively, Iran state media said on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} The last rites of Iran's leader, who led the country from 1989 to 2026, have been planned during Muharram, a traditional period of mourning in the Shiite Muslim calendar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The last rites of Iran's leader, who led the country from 1989 to 2026, have been planned during Muharram, a traditional period of mourning in the Shiite Muslim calendar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But why is Khamenei being buried after over four months after being assassinated? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But why is Khamenei being buried after over four months after being assassinated? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Khamenei's state funeral was initially planned for March 4, but was postponed due to the war. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khamenei's state funeral was initially planned for March 4, but was postponed due to the war. {{/usCountry}}

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While the dead are to buried within 24 hours of death, according to Islamic laws, exception for delays are allowed, such as in the times of war.

Iran later said it planned to hold the three-day funeral in early Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, which would have put it in early June, AFP reported.

However, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, in a statement carried by the Fars news agency, said the ceremony had been postponed until after the first 10 days of Muharram to allow the faithful to complete their annual mourning of the Imam Hussein, the revered early Shia leader who was slain at the battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

Also read: US-Iran peace deal: Pak says agreement on Sunday, Washington hopeful, Tehran says ‘wait and see’ | What we know

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This meant Khamenei's funeral would take place in the second 10 days of Muharram, between June 26 and July 5. Tehran officials have previously said they expect 20 million people to attend.

An earlier report by Iran International said the delay was caused by security concerns as Iran is planning a state funeral at a time when regional tensions remain high.

Latest in Iran US war

While the skirmishes in Strait of Hormuz continue, the prospects of a potential Iran-US peace deal seem to be closer, with mediator Pakistan saying that a deal may be finalised within 24 hours. However, Iran has dismissed reports of the deal finalisation on Sunday, though saying it may happen in the ‘coming days’.

Iran also said on Saturday that its negotiators won't be visiting

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