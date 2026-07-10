Kim Jong Un’s Summer Project: Renovating His Mansions

SEOUL—In recent weeks, Kim Jong Un has started remodeling his luxury compounds, flaunting spending power created by an economic revival pumping cash into the regime. At least nine of Kim’s palatial residences have started construction between late May and early June

But the 42-year-old dictator isn’t bragging about the mansion maintenance in state media. Revealing his luxurious lifestyle would shatter the state’s propaganda that Kim suffers alongside his people—nearly half of whom are malnourished.

At least nine of Kim’s palatial residences have started construction between late May and early June, according to recent satellite imagery analysis by NK Pro, a research service specializing in the Kim regime. The North Korean leader, based on satellite-imagery estimates, owns more than a dozen luxury estates across the impoverished nation.

Having spent part of his childhood at a Swiss boarding school, Kim enjoys finer things. He has built new luxury houses and summer retreats for himself in the countryside. One of the villas undergoing roof work is a private beachfront complex on North Korea’s east coast city of Wonsan. That is where his $7 million yacht typically docks during his summer visits.

Roof work is under way at a massive compound in the capital Pyongyang, a lake resort and a family mansion so vast in size it has missile launchpads for weapons tests.

Kim’s recent mansion maintenance highlights how increased cooperation with Russia and China has brought in an influx of financial and material resources for Kim to carry out his pet projects, said Michael Madden, an expert on North Korea’s leadership at the Stimson Center, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.