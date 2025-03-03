Menu Explore
King Charles meets Zelensky after Ukraine defence summit: 'Grateful for the audience'

PA_Media |
Mar 03, 2025 06:39 AM IST

King Charles and Zelensky's meeting came after the latter's unprecedented public clash with US president Donald Trump and his vice president JD Vance.

The King Charles has met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at his Sandringham estate in Norfolk. King Charles welcomed Zelensky to the estate for just under an hour on Sunday, immediately after the latter’s attendance at the defence summit on Ukraine in London.

King Charles III and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pose for a picture during their meeting at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, on March 2, 2025. ((Joe Giddens/Pool via AP))
A military helicopter carrying Zelensky could be seen flying low and descending over the estate at around 5.25pm (local time). Local people, some holding Ukraine flags, gathered outside the estate to try and catch a glimpse of the arrival.

A motorcade then took the president through the grounds of the estate to Sandringham House, where King Charles greeted him at the doorstep. They embraced and shook hands before chatting briefly and posing for photos. The monarch then warmly received Zelensky in the house’s Saloon room, with tea being served.

A helicopter departed the estate at around 6.35pm (local time). Zelensky, whose plane left from Stansted Airport later on Sunday night, posted a picture of the meeting on X, saying “I am grateful to His Majesty King Charles III for the audience” and adding pictures of the Ukrainian flag and the Union flag.

The pair previously met during Zelensky’s surprise visit to the UK in February 2023 in a historic audience at Buckingham Palace. They also shook hands and had a private summit at the European Political Community summit in Oxfordshire in July 2024.

Their latest meeting came after Zelensky’s unprecedented public clash with US president Donald Trump and his vice president JD Vance in the White House’s Oval Office on Friday. A day prior, King Charles invited Mr Trump to the UK for an unprecedented second state visit.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
