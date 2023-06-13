Home / World News / King Charles ‘more approachable’ than his mother late Queen Elizabeth?

King Charles ‘more approachable’ than his mother late Queen Elizabeth?

ByMallika Soni
Jun 13, 2023 12:00 AM IST

‌The survey conducted 44 focus groups with people of different backgrounds in the UK and in eight of the so-called "Commonwealth realms".

King Charles was praised for being “more approachable” than the late Queen Elizabeth in a new survey conducted by former Conservative Party deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft. Many felt sorry for the monarch as his private life had in fact been anything but private, the survey showed. The respondents also believed that King Charles had a hard act to follow as late ‌Queen Elizabeth won worldwide respect and admiration in a way that the new monarch would simply be unable to match, the report stated.

King Charles III is seen. (Reuters)
King Charles III is seen. (Reuters)

Read more: Royal snub? Prince Harry-Meghan not invited to this major event by King Charles

“Despite the familiarity of the Queen, many realised that they actually knew more about King Charles than they did about his mother: 'we’ve watched him grow up', as several observed. They talked about his active interest in areas including conservation and the environment, farming, architecture, his stewardship of the Duchy Estate and work to spread opportunity through the Prince’s Trust,” the survey said.

‌The survey also conducted 44 focus groups with people of different backgrounds in the UK and in eight of the so-called "Commonwealth realms": Australia, The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands. People had sympathy for King Charles over his turbulent personal life saying, "I thought it was really sad that he didn’t have time to actually grieve. Then people are slagging him off for getting irritated with a pen. The man was just exhausted and in mourning for his mother."

Read more: ‘Perhaps she should be retitled…’: Royal fans give Kate Middleton this new name

A commentator from England said, “The Queen was able to grow into the role and there was a bit of mystique, because there were just newspapers, not 24/7 social media, so things could be kept under wraps” while another from Northern Ireland said, "The Queen was more of a seen-and-not-heard sort of person. Because I grew up with Charles and because he was Prince of Wales, he’s more approachable and I suppose more tangible."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles iii royal family
king charles iii royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out