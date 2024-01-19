King Charles questioned over this decision amid health woes: ‘Prince Harry…’

King Charles III's decision to have a "slimmed-down" monarchy was challenged as questions arose as to who will stand for in for him while he undergoes prostate surgery next week which forced him to cancel public engagements. At the same time, Prince William's wife Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is recuperating in hospital after abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace said as she will be an in-patient for two weeks' convalescence period after which she will spend several months recuperating at home. King Charles Surgery: Britain's King Charles III waits on the church steps after attending the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service.(AFP)

Prince William has postponed some engagements as the situation leaves three out of four of the royal family's most senior members out of action. The focus is now on the counsellors of state -- members of the royal family who can officially carry out duties in the absence of the monarch. Usually there have been four most senior adults over the age of 21 in the line of succession who act as counsellors of state. But UK parliament passed a legislation which restricts those who can act as substitute to "working members of the royal family".

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

This eliminates Prince Andrew and Prince Harry even though they are both counsellors of state. But Princess Anne and Prince Edward can act in place of King Charles, the monarch said as per the legislation.

In the legislation, Charles added his sister Princess Anne and other brother Prince Edward to the members of the royal family who can act for him.

Royal commentator Richard Kay wrote in the Daily Mail, “How prophetic Princess Anne's words now seem when she was asked ten months ago about the new King's plans to reduce the royal workforce.”

Earlier Princess Anne had said that the plan for a "slimmed down" group of working royals was conceived when “there were a few more people around”.

“It doesn't sound a like a good idea," she had then said.