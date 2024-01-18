Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery 'not a trivial matter', royal expert says

A royal expert highlighted the "seriousness" of Kate Middleton's health update as Prince Williams's wife has been admitted to hospital for a planned abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace announced saying that the procedure had been successful. Kate Middleton surgery: Britain's Kate Middleton is seen. (Reuters)

The Kensington Palace statement read, "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

As the Princess of Wales will spend the next two to three months recovering from the surgery, royal correspondent Michael Cole said that Kate Middleton is "young and vigorous and very fit", stressing that the news is "not a trivial matter and is obviously quite serious".

“She has very conscientiously added in that quite full statement from Kensington Palace much more so than one would have perhaps expected on another occasion,” the royal expert said, explaining, "It's going to be a long stay in hospital afterwards - these days they get the patients out of hospital as soon as possible back on their feet. So that also does indicate the seriousness of the nature of whatever it is that is ailing her."

The royal correspondent added that it would be "unwise" for royal fans to speculate as Kensington Palace has said that it will bring out "more details" as they deem fit.

Praising Kate Middleton, the royal expert said, "I'm certainly sure that the Princess of Wales, because this is a very private matter as far as she's concerned and her husband's concerned, wouldn't want that. The fact is it's happened. It happened yesterday, they've announced it today. I think that that is entirely commendable and right."