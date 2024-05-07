 Knife attack in South China hospital leaves 10 dead, several wounded | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Knife attack in South China hospital leaves 10 dead, several wounded

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
May 07, 2024 01:26 PM IST

A man wielding a knife inside the South China hospital was seen in the CCTV footage, though the exact nature of the attack is not known

A hospital in southwest China came under attack on Tuesday, with at least 10 killed and likely dozens wounded in the incident. The state media did not specify the nature of the attack, but the CCTV camera footage released on social media shows a person wielding a knife inside the premises of the hospital.

A knife attack in China left at least 10 dead (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A knife attack in China left at least 10 dead (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

"The incident occurred at a local hospital and as of 1:20 pm (0520 GMT)... more than 10 people have been wounded or killed," state news agency Xinhua said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The authorities are still investigating the nature of the attack and the motive behind it. The incident took place in Zhenxiong County in southwestern Yunnan province of China.

State run news site The Paper published images of a man holding a knife towards another man holding a stick in the hospital lobby, as well as police officers arriving at the scene.

"It happened around 11 in the morning... it's still a bit chaotic, they're still determining the numbers," a local resident told The Paper.

Violent crimes of such nature, especially in public places, are extremely rare in China due to their strict firearms policy. While the law strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, there have been a rise in the number of stabbings in the past few years.

Last August in Yunnan, two people died and seven others were wounded after a man with a history of mental illness attacked people with a knife. The month before that, six people were killed and one wounded in a kindergarten stabbing in southern China's Guangdong province.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Knife attack in South China hospital leaves 10 dead, several wounded
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On