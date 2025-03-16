Menu Explore
51 dead, 100 injured after massive fire at Macedonia nightclub

ByHT News Desk
Mar 16, 2025 03:07 PM IST

North Macedonia: The fire erupted at "Pulse," a nightclub in Kocani, during a performance by DNK, a well-known hip-hop duo in the country.

At least 51 people were killed after a fire broke out at a nightclub in North Macedonia during a concert attended by over a thousand people, AP reported quoting the interior minister on Sunday.

The injured were transported to local hospitals in Kocani and Stip, located about 30 km south of the town. (File) (Pic used for representation)
The injured were transported to local hospitals in Kocani and Stip, located about 30 km south of the town. (File) (Pic used for representation)

The fateful incident occurred in a discotheque in Kocani, a town around 100 km (60 miles) east of Skopje, where approximately 1,500 people had gathered for a concert.

The fire erupted at "Pulse," a nightclub in Kocani, during a performance by DNK, a well-known hip-hop duo in the country. The concert, which began at midnight on Sunday, primarily drew young attendees.

Online media outlet SDK reported that the fire started at around 3 am (0200 GMT), citing rescue sources who stated that over 100 people were injured.

Also Read | Blackout in Panama after massive fire at power plant, water supply hit too

“This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia. The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable,” North Macedonia’s prime minister, Hristijan Mickoski. wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“The people and the government will do everything in their power to at least slightly alleviate their pain and help them in these most difficult moments.”

Also Read | Massive fire guts Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram

The injured were transported to local hospitals in Kocani and Stip, located about 30 km south of the town.

Local media speculated that the fire was probably caused by the use of pyrotechnic devices.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
