Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Blackout in Panama after massive fire at power plant, water supply hit too

ByHT News Desk
Mar 16, 2025 12:15 PM IST

A power outage in Panama, triggered by an explosion at the La Chorrera Thermoelectric Power Plant, has caused widespread darkness and disrupted water services.

A massive power outage has plunged Panama into darkness following an explosion and fire at the La Chorrera Thermoelectric Power Plant. The incident, which authorities believe was caused by a “technical fault” within one of the plant's generators, has disrupted electricity across the country.

A massive fire broke out at the La Chorrera Thermoelectric Power Plant in Panama.(X/@sentdefender)
A massive fire broke out at the La Chorrera Thermoelectric Power Plant in Panama.(X/@sentdefender)

Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the blaze, while officials assure the public that power will be gradually restored in the coming hours.

Panama’s President, Jose Raul Mulino, addressed the nation via social media, saying, “The Director of ETESA informs me that the damage was caused by a private power generator that triggered the system's protection. Service will be restored little by little. Stay calm.”

The blackout has also severely impacted water services, as the operation of water treatment plants and wells nationwide depends on the electrical system. As a result, the supply of drinking water has been suspended until power is restored. Authorities have confirmed that staff remain on-site at each facility to resume operations as soon as possible.

Residents have been urged to remain patient as emergency crews work to address the crisis and restore essential services across the country.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 16, 2025
