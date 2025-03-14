Massive fire guts Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram

A massive fire broke out at the Kingdom of Dreams (KoD) in Gurugram Sector 29, one of the city’s most iconic entertainment venues, early Thursday morning, reducing large portions of the cultural hub to ashes before firefighters could arrive. No casualties were reported as the premises was sealed three years ago by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) over unpaid dues amounting to ₹107 crore. The fire department received an emergency call at 6.50am after a security guard stationed at KoD noticed smoke billowing from the complex. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The fire department received an emergency call at 6.50am after a security guard stationed at KoD noticed smoke billowing from the complex. By the time fire tenders reached the scene, the fire had consumed the structure’s Culture Gully — one of its most famous attractions.

5-hour-long battle

More than 10 fire tenders were rushed to the scene, including six from the Sector 29 fire station and additional teams from Udyog Vihar, Bhim Nagar, Sector 37, and IMT Manesar. The firefighting operation lasted over five hours, with emergency crews battling thick smoke and intense heat to douse the flames.

Sector 29 assistant fire station Officer Naresh Kumar said that firefighters had to break open the locked entrance of the abandoned structure in the presence of police to gain access. “The fire started in the Culture Gully area, which used to house Indian artwork, street performances, and a variety of regional cuisines. The entire section has been gutted,” he said.

Firefighters said the intensity of the blaze caused the fiber-and-metal-supported roof of Culture Gully to collapse, along with one of its side walls. “At one point, 15 of our personnel were working nearby, but we had to step back as parts of the structure began collapsing. Fortunately, no one was injured,” said Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical) of Haryana Fire and Emergency Services.

Authorities to launch probe

While the exact cause of Thursday’s fire remains unknown, officials have assured that a full investigation will be conducted. Sector 29 fire station officer Ravi Kumar said that authorities are assessing whether any electrical faults, arson, or accidental triggers led to the fire.

Repeated fires at sealed property

This is the second major fire incident at Kingdom of Dreams in two years. In July 2023, a fire broke out in the basement, where paint cans and batteries were stored. The property has remained locked since July 2022, when HSVP cancelled its lease due to unpaid dues.

“The risk of fire incidents increases in abandoned buildings that lack maintenance. This is the second major fire at KoD, and an investigation is required to determine whether there was negligence or foul play,” Kalra added.

Financial struggles and legal issues

Spread over nearly six acres, Kingdom of Dreams opened in 2010 and was one of the National Capital Region’s (NCR) premier entertainment destinations, featuring live theatre, music performances, and a dedicated boulevard showcasing 16 different regional cuisines from across India. However, financial difficulties plagued the ₹350-crore project for years, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic severely impacted business.

Originally developed by the Great Indian Nautanki Company, KoD was built on 5.7 acres of prime commercial land leased by HSVP in 2007. The lease agreement, signed for 15 years, set the monthly rent at ₹36 lakh, with a provision for an annual 10% increase. However, mounting financial troubles led to unpaid dues, eventually resulting in its closure.

HSVP officials had also imposed a ₹100 crore penalty on KoD’s management and initiated legal action in 2014 under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act after a ₹3.92 crore cheque submitted by the venue’s management bounced.

With Kingdom of Dreams now a shadow of its former self, questions remain about the fate of the once-thriving cultural hub. Fire and safety officials stress the need for regular monitoring of sealed properties to prevent future incidents of this nature.