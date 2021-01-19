Kremlin says unfazed by calls for sanctions over Navalny's detention
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would not take into account calls by some Western countries to impose additional sanctions on Russia over the detention of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, saying his case was purely a domestic matter.
Navalny, who has urged Russians to take to the streets in protest, was detained on Sunday after he flew back to Russia for the first time since he was poisoned with a nerve agent last summer and taken into pre-trial detention for 30 days.
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have said they want European Union foreign ministers to discuss sanctions against Russia over its handling of the case.
Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Navalny's calls for Russians to take to the streets over his detention were alarming, but said the Kremlin did not fear mass protests.
Peskov also said that Navalny had genuine questions to answer about violating his parole conditions for a suspended prison sentence and dismissed as nonsense the notion that President Vladimir Putin fears him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Outcompeting China a key focus area for Biden’s foreign policy team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York City to begin closing vaccine sites Thursday without resupply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Johnson's D-10 fuels G-7 fears of rival alliance to thwart China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US spy chief nominee Haines vows ‘no place for politics’ in job
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU looking to inoculate 70% of adults by June
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Body of American mountaineer found near K2 in northern Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK lawmakers debate 'genocide' clause to China trade deals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How ‘nuclear football’ handover to occur at inauguration in Trump’s absence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan opposition protests against delay in PM party's foreign funding case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizen Trump: The many paths ahead for the ex-President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong unemployment rises to highest level since 2004
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spain declares disaster-zone status for Madrid, other storm-hit regions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin will engage the world 'as it is', not 'as it was': Antony Blinken
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snowstorm causes 134-car pile-up on Japanese highway, 1 dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox