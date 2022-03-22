Home / World News / Kyiv accuses Russian troops of kidnapping three Israelis
Kyiv accuses Russian troops of kidnapping three Israelis

A Ukrainian service member walks, as the Russian invasion continues, in a destroyed village on the front line in the east Kyiv region, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 03:59 AM IST
AFP |

The Ukraine government accused Russian troops of kidnapping three Israelis in the southeastern town of Melitopol, which they have occupied.

"Today in Melitopol, the Russian occupiers kidnapped three Israeli citizens; Tatiana Kumok and her parents Vera et Mikhail Kumok", Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, in comments posted on Facebook.

Mikhail Kumok was described as a "publisher" and company owner.

The Ukrainian authorities published no further details.

 

