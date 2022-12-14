Kyiv mayor says Ukraine shot down 10 Iranian-made drones as Russia strikes
Published on Dec 14, 2022 11:11 AM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Earlier, Klitschko said that there were explosions in the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district.
Reuters |
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air-defence systems shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones early on Wednesday.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the information. Earlier, Klitschko said that there were explosions in the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district.
