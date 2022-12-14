Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Kyiv mayor says Ukraine shot down 10 Iranian-made drones as Russia strikes

Kyiv mayor says Ukraine shot down 10 Iranian-made drones as Russia strikes

world news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 11:11 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Earlier, Klitschko said that there were explosions in the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district.

Russia-Ukraine War: A woman passes by anti-tank hedgehogs in central Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Reuters |

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air-defence systems shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones early on Wednesday.

Read more: Blasts heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information. Earlier, Klitschko said that there were explosions in the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russian president vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP