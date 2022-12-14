Kyiv mayor says Ukraine shot down 10 Iranian-made drones as Russia strikes

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air-defence systems shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones early on Wednesday.

Read more: Blasts heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information. Earlier, Klitschko said that there were explosions in the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}