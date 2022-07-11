Kyiv 'strongly condemns' Russia's fast-track citizenship for Ukrainians
- "The mentioned decree is another encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, incompatible with the norms and principles of international law," the foreign ministry said.
Ukraine on Monday condemned a decree from President Vladimir Putin that simplified the Russian citizenship procedure for all Ukrainians, more than four months after Russia's invasion.
"The mentioned decree is another encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, incompatible with the norms and principles of international law," the foreign ministry said.
"Ukrainians do not need Putin's citizenship and attempts to impose it by force are doomed to failure," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
Kuleba called Monday's decree "worthless" and proof of "Putin's aggressive appetites".
In May, Putin previously fast-tracked citizenship for residents of two regions of Ukraine -- Kherson, which is in the south and almost entirely under Russian control, and the southeast region of Zaporizhzhia, which Moscow partially controls.
In 2019, a similar decree allowed the same simplified procedure for residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, eastern Ukraine's breakaway regions.
-
Post of US envoy to India vacant for 18 mths, no clarity on confirmation of Biden’s nominee
The position of the US ambassador in India has been vacant for almost 18 months, the longest such gap in nearly three decades, amid reports that US President Joe Biden's nominee Eric Garcetti faces an uphill battle in his Senate confirmation. The post became vacant when a political appointee of the former Donald Trump administration, ambassador Kenneth Juster, stepped down in January 2021 after the change of government in the US.
-
France's Prime Minister survives no-confidence vote in parliament
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday comfortably survived a motion of no-confidence brought against her by a broad alliance of left-wing opponents. An official vote count showed 146 lawmakers voted in support of the motion. The motion required an absolute majority of 289 votes to precipitate the government's fall. Grouping -- to makEmmanuel Macron's's life difficult in parliament.
-
Lanka PM Wickremesinghe laments attack on home, vows to safeguard constitution
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed grief over protesters entering his private residence on Saturday and setting it on fire, adding that the incident was a result of provocation by a false message on social media.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters played ‘WWE’ on Prez Gotabaya's bed after pool time
Many such dramatic footages have surfaced online wherein protesters are touring the grand presidential palace. News agency The Associated Press (AP) had earlier reported that some even made tea and delivered statements from the conference room asking Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to depart.
-
Lanka's speaker says Prez Gotabaya has left island, then takes back statement
Sri Lanka's speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Monday said he made a mistake during his interview with BBC while speaking about President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's current location and said the embattled leader was still in the country. He was earlier quoted as saying by local news portal NewsWire that Rajapaksa was residing in a neighbouring nation and would return to the island nation on Wednesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics