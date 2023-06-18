Lady Colin Campbell accuses Meghan Markle of orchestrating Prince Harry's media battle

In a shocking twist, Lady Colin Campbell, the socialite, and royal author, has thrown Meghan Markle under the bus, accusing her of masterminding Prince Harry's ongoing war against the press. Campbell claims that Meghan is the driving force behind Harry's battle against phone hacking and privacy issues and that her ultimate target is none other than the controversial Piers Morgan. Lady Colin Campbell accuses Meghan Markle of orchestrating Prince Harry's press war, targeting Piers Morgan.(AFP)

Speaking out in a revealing YouTube video, Campbell dropped bombshell allegations against the Duchess of Sussex, asserting, "I have been told because I have been making inquiries that Meghan is behind all of this. Remember, Piers Morgan was the editor of The Mirror for much of the period. Meghan is intent on destroying Piers Morgan."

The relationship between Markle and Morgan, once amicable during her time on the hit TV show Suits, took a drastic turn following several Twitter exchanges. As a result, Morgan penned a scathing Daily Mail article in May 2018 criticizing Meghan's performance at her wedding to Prince Harry, stating, "What's the point in being a professional actor if you can't turn in an Oscar-winning performance for the biggest role of your life?"

Lady Colin Campbell finds it "bizarre" that Prince Harry is now expressing his distress over events that transpired decades ago. Campbell argues that if those events truly upset him, he should have addressed them at the time. She even suggests that Meghan planted the idea of the legal suit to further their own political agenda.

"The whole thing is bizarre, it's crazy, none of it makes sense," Campbell exclaims. "Harry is saying things that happened 30 or 20 years ago. They upset him now but didn't upset him at the time they happened." According to Campbell, the legal suit is a calculated move by Meghan, whom she believes has "huge" political ambitions.

"I have been told that a part of the agenda is whether he wins or loses; in this case, they feel they will have won," Campbell asserts. "Because they are creating a platform and setting themselves up as 'champions of the underdog,' which is ludicrous."

However, Campbell warns that Harry may be unwittingly damaging his own reputation by pursuing this legal battle. While she acknowledges that winning on principle may be one aspect, she questions whether the couple's true motive is to establish a platform for their political aspirations.

Lady Colin Campbell, known for her outspoken opinions on all things royal, regularly discusses such topics on her YouTube channel. In 2020, she released the book "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story," delving into the intricacies of the couple's lives and their controversial decisions.

As the legal battle unfolds, the truth behind Meghan's alleged involvement in Prince Harry's war against the press continues to be a subject of intense speculation and debate. Will their agenda be revealed, or will it remain hidden behind a smokescreen of public relations maneuvers? Only time will tell.