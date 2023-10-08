Largest Hindu temple outside India opens in New Jersey: 10 point update

New Jersey is hosting the world's largest modern-era Hindu temple that is constructed outside of India, as reported by PTI. This temple, known as BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, is set to become a significant symbol of Hindu culture and architectural excellence in the Western world.

BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham: New Jersey welcomes the world's largest Hindu temple outside India (akshardhamusa/Instagram)(Instagram)