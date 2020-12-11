e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Leading pro-China news channel in Taiwan ends broadcasts

Leading pro-China news channel in Taiwan ends broadcasts

The station is owned by the Want Want China Times media group, which also publishes one of Taiwan’s main newspapers. It has long been associated with a Beijing-friendly political view, attributed partly to its extensive business interests in China.

world Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 17:53 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Taipei
The National Communications Commission cited repeated violations of rules on accurate reporting.
The National Communications Commission cited repeated violations of rules on accurate reporting.(AP)
         

A leading pro-China cable news channel prepared to halt its broadcast operations at midnight Friday after Taiwan’s government refused to renew its license, citing accuracy issues.

The National Communications Commission cited repeated violations of rules on accurate reporting in rejecting CTiTV’s license renewal. The station has been fined 25 times in the past six years for spreading inaccurate information.

The station is owned by the Want Want China Times media group, which also publishes one of Taiwan’s main newspapers. It has long been associated with a Beijing-friendly political view, attributed partly to its extensive business interests in China. It tried unsuccessfully to appeal the denial and accused the Taiwanese government of endangering media freedom.

In its ruling in November, NCC Chairperson Chen Yaw-shyang made no specific allegations of a pro-China bias, but said the channel appeared susceptible to outside influence.

“The biggest problem is external interference into the TV station’s news production and broadcasts,” Chen said in announcing the denial of the license renewal.

Reporters without Borders, a media watchdog group, said in a statement that the decision did not go against press freedom, but expressed regret over its impact on the station’s staff.

While it will stop its broadcast operations, the company is expected to focus on mobile and web operations, where it already has a sizable following.

“We must have limitless support for media freedom,” a banner on the news channel’s home page said Friday.

tags
top news
Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar
Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
Been going on in UP: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on attack on Nadda’s convoy
Been going on in UP: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on attack on Nadda’s convoy
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
London builder destroyed bats’ breeding site, fined £600,000
London builder destroyed bats’ breeding site, fined £600,000
16 arms, over 1000 bullets seized from house of Odisha’s infamous gangster brothers
16 arms, over 1000 bullets seized from house of Odisha’s infamous gangster brothers
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In