Leo Varadkar faces stiff challenge in Ireland poll

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 17:42 IST

Leo Varadkar, the Indian-origin prime minister of Ireland who played a key role in Brexit talks and oversaw a radical change in the Catholic country’s abortion law in 2018, is facing a stiff challenge in Saturday’s election, with his party finishing third in opinion polls.

Varadkar, 41, who recently visited his family roots in Maharashtra, leads the centre-right Fine Gael party. The election campaign has been marked by demands for change, with left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein, the political wing of the Irish Republican Army, topping the rankings.

However, Varadkar’s main challenger is Michael Martin of another centre-party party, Fianna Fail, which has long dominated Irish politics. The fluid situation makes it likely that the next government will be a coalition, with Sinn Fein finishing as the king-maker.

Mary Lou McDonald, leader of Sinn Fein, whose popularity has risen among young voters with little memory of violence and terrorism linked to IRA, is unlikely to emerge as the prime minister, since the party is fielding only 42 candidates. The majority mark in the 159-seat parliament is 80.

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have committed themselves not to enter a coalition with Sinn Fein, but post-election talks may lead to a different situation as rising rents and housing emerge as the top-most issue, with many struggling to get on the housing ladder.

According to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll, support for Varadkar’s Fine Gael was at 20%, the third position behind Sinn Fein at 25% and Fianna Fail at 23. The Sinn Fein shares power in neighbouring Northern Ireland.

Varadkar’s claim to re-election rests on economic recovery during his tenure – Ireland has the fastest growth rate in Europe. But many people in the country do not feel the benefits of the recovery, with ever rising housing costs denting his record.

Varadkar symbolised change when he became prime minister in June 2017 aged 38. He held a referendum on easing abortion law following the death of dentist Savita Halappanavar during pregnancy. Its vote led to a change in law.

Brexit has resonated in the campaign, with Sinn Fein demanding a referendum on reunification of Northern Ireland with Ireland by 2025 as a condition for entering a coalition. Fine Gael and Fianna Fail also see reunification in the long-term, but are against a referendum anytime soon.