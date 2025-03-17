Menu Explore
Liam Payne fans dedicate commemorative bench in Buenos Aires cemetery

Reuters |
Mar 17, 2025 02:54 AM IST

PEOPLE-LIAM PAYNE/ARGENTINA

By Horacio Fernando Soria

Liam Payne fans dedicate commemorative bench in Buenos Aires cemetery
Liam Payne fans dedicate commemorative bench in Buenos Aires cemetery

BUENOS AIRES, - Fans of British singer Liam Payne on Sunday inaugurated a bench in his honor in the British Cemetery of Buenos Aires, where the former One Direction singer died after falling from the third floor of the hotel where he was staying.

Benches in British parks and public spaces are often dedicated to lost loved ones, sometimes with personal, moving or even funny inscriptions.

"You and me got a whole lot of history, so don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever, Liam," the inscription read in English, a reference quoting the lyrics of One Direction song "History".

"It means a lot for the fans to have a place and bench in Liam's name here," 26-year-old fan Luana Bustamante said at the ceremony, which took place on a cloudy day and during which attendees placed a photo of Payne and flowers on the bench.

A priest was also present to give blessings.

"This is where Liam spent his last days in Argentina, in the chapel here which served as a refuge before he was repatriated to his native country," Bustamante said.

The 31-year-old artist was found dead on October 16. According to the investigation, Payne died from multiple trauma and internal bleeding due to the fall.

His body rested for some time in the British Cemetery but was handed over to his family on Nov. 6 after the judicial system completed the toxicology and laboratory reports.

Fans also inaugurated a red mailbox to send messages to Payne's family.

"We know how many girls are going to come here and want to leave a message for the family," said Lucia Esquivel, 24. "If possible we want to send them through the person in charge of the cemetery to the United Kingdom."

"We hope with all our hearts this can be done," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
