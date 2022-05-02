‘Life will prevail': Ukraine on soldier meeting newborn for 1st time since war
As the Russian invasion in Ukraine entered its 68th day on Monday, the foreign ministry of Ukraine took to Twitter to share a heart-warming photograph of a young soldier from the war-torn nation holding his new-born in his arms, with the caption “Life will prevail.” The baby was born in the midst of the war in the month of March. The father - Guardsman Maksym - was not able to see his child since then until recently, the foreign ministry said.
Sharing the image, the Ukrainian foreign ministry wrote: “Guardsman Maksym became a father in March. From that moment on, he did not see his son and only recently took him in his arms for the first time. National Guard of #Ukraine. #StandWithUkraine️ #StandUpForUkraine #LifeWillPrevail (sic.)”
Meanwhile, thousands have been killed and millions displaced in nearly ten weeks into Russia’s invasion.
As the Russian shelling continued in several parts of Ukraine, four civilians were reported killed and 11 more were injured in the Donetsk region amid heavy bombing on Sunday, the Ukrainian regional governor said that evening. In another incident of aggression, two explosions took place in the early hours on Monday in Belgorod, the southern Russian region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region's governor wrote in a social media post. "There were no casualties or damage," Gladkov wrote as per news agency Reuters.
In the port-city of Mariupol, roughly 100 civilians have been evacuated from a besieged steel plant in the eastern Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.
Russia says want to 'prevent nuclear war', then an ultrasonic weapons warning
Russia is not ready to relent just yet to the pressure from the West on ending the Ukraine war, and the latest remarks from the country's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday made it clear. Here are ten points on the Ukraine war: 1. Russia's Lavrov, meanwhile, said that country “only wanted to guarantee the security of pro-Russians in the east”.
Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'
Netflix Inc said on Sunday it has decided to drop works on Meghan Markle's animated family series "Pearl" as the streaming platform hew its animated content. Archewell Productions, the company formed by Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had announced last year that Meghan would be an executive producer of "Pearl". Archewell Productions did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
EU energy ministers hold crisis talks after Russian gas cuts
Energy ministers from European Union countries hold emergency talks on Monday, as the bloc strives for a united response to Moscow's demand that European buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles or face their supply being cut off. Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last week after they refused to meet its demand to effectively pay in roubles.
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to discuss extending term of $3 billion loan
Karachi/Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will extend an oil loan facility to Pakistan and is considering rolling over dollar deposits as the South Asian nation looks to rein in one of Asia's highest inflation rates and stave off a current-account crisis. Saudi Arabia pledged $4.2 billion in assistance to Pakistan when Kpremier Imran Khanvisited the kingdom in October. It is also resorting to power cuts as electricity plants face fuel and funding shortages.
May 9 not a relevant date for Ukraine operations: Russian minister Sergei Lavrov
The upcoming anniversary of Russia's liberation at the end of World War II will have no bearing on Moscow's military operations in Ukraine, the country's foreign minister said on Italian television on Sunday.
