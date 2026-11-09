WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Authorities on Sunday arrested a man in a shooting during homecoming weekend at a historically Black college in North Carolina that left one person dead and at least one other person injured. Police make arrest in a deadly shooting at Winston-Salem State during homecoming weekend

Assistant Police Chief Jason Swaim of the Winston-Salem Police Department said officers responded after hearing gunshots around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. They found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Officers also found a 22-year-old woman at the scene who appeared to have a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and later released.

Swaim said Ziyaire Spinks, 20, was being held without bond on charges of murder and possession of a firearm on educational property. He said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation but that detectives determined it was an isolated incident.

Police had said during an early morning news conference that two separate shootings occurred on campus Saturday night. They have not shared details about the second shooting.

University officials canceled the remainder of the homecoming activities, saying instead that a local church had planned to lead a call for prayers in support of the community.

Chancellor Bonita J. Brown issued a statement Sunday morning, calling the shootings “senseless violence.” She assured students, faculty and parents that the campus was secure and that additional law enforcement would remain while the investigation continues.

The school was offering counseling for anyone in need.

“We also recognize the concern and anxiety these events have created among our students, parents, families and broader community,” Brown said. “We take our responsibility for campus safety seriously and remain committed to the well-being of everyone who is part of our university community.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.