...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Limited ship movement in Strait of Hormuz amid ceasefire; Trump alleges Iran charging tolls on vessels

The total number of ships that have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the ceasefire announcement stands at 12, according to data firm Kpler

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 10:28 am IST
Edited by Shubham Pandey
Advertisement

Since the two-week ceasefire was announced between the US and Iran, the Strait of Hormuz has seen some movement of ships. On April 9, four tankers and three bulk carriers passed through the strait, news agency PTI reported. This brings the total number of ships that have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the ceasefire announcement to 12, according to data firm Kpler.

Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah. (Reuters)

On April 8, Iran agreed to halt the conflict for two weeks and allowed ships to pass through the strait in coordination with its armed forces. The response from Iran’s government suggested that while it has agreed to a temporary halt in hostilities, it will continue to control the Strait of Hormuz.

This was reflected in an incident involving a Botswana-flagged liquefied natural gas tanker, Nidi, which attempted to exit the Persian Gulf via a route ordered by the Revolutionary Guard but suddenly turned around and headed back early Friday, according to ship-tracking data cited by PTI.

Also Read | Mojtaba Khamenei signals new Strait of Hormuz phase amid shaky ceasefire: ‘Not seeking war, won’t forfeit rights’

The post came after Trump earlier said, “There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Strait of Hormuz—they better not be, and if they are, they better stop now!”

The White House had earlier echoed this stance, saying that while it supports reopening the strait as part of the ceasefire deal, Trump opposes Iran’s military, which continues to control the waterway, from seeking to raise revenue by charging tolls on passing ships.

 
strait of hormuz ceasefire iran donald trump
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Limited ship movement in Strait of Hormuz amid ceasefire; Trump alleges Iran charging tolls on vessels
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.