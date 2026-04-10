Iran will shift the management of the strategic Strait of Hormuz into a new phase, its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday in a statement read out on state television, news agency Reuters report. Iran said it will shift the management of the strategic Strait of Hormuz into a new phase, its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said. (AP/AFP)

"Iran is not seeking war but will not forfeit its rights and considers all resistance fronts as a unified entity," Khamenei said.

"We did not seek war and we do not want it," he said.

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‘Your voices are influential’: Mojtaba to Iranians Iran this week agreed to a fragile two-week ceasefire with the United States that could pave the way for peace negotiations after threats of annihilation from US President Donald Trump.

Khamenei also told Iranians they must "not imagine that taking to the streets is no longer necessary" despite the ceasefire.

"Your voices in public squares are undoubtedly influential in the outcome of the negotiations," he said, according to the message broadcast on state TV.

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Why Mojtaba Khamenei's warnings? He said in an apparent reference to Lebanon, where Israel is engaged in fighting with Tehran’s ally Hezbollah.

Israeli strikes on Wednesday marked the deadliest day in Lebanon since the war began, killing more than 300 people.

Disagreements persist over whether the ceasefire extends to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, with Iran warning of “STRONG responses” if attacks on its ally continue.

Talks between Israel and Lebanon are expected next week in Washington, according to a person familiar with the matter. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has approved direct negotiations, while the Lebanese government has yet to respond.

Netanyahu also said there is no ceasefire in Lebanon and that Israel will continue its strikes on Hezbollah.

Where is Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei? Mojtaba Khamenei, who was likely wounded in the strike that killed his father, has not been seen in public since assuming leadership.

He has issued written statements, most of which have been read out by presenters on state television.

US President Donald Trump has speculated that he could be dead, but Iranian state television says he is recovering from his injuries and has released photos of him without specifying when they were taken.