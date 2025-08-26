LinkedIn deepens video ad push, taps more publishers and creators to spur growth

LinkedIn is expanding its video advertising program, adding new publishers and creator-led shows to draw marketing dollars. The number of creators on LinkedIn has nearly doubled since 2021, the company told Reuters.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)

The Microsoft-owned platform for professionals said on Monday that AT&T Business, IBM, SAP and ServiceNow will sponsor the debut season of four video programs as part of an expansion of its BrandLink program.

Launched last year as a publisher-focused Wire Program, LinkedIn rebranded it in May to include creators. It lets select publishers and creators place pre-roll ads before their video content and earn a share of the revenue.

Since the program's launch, LinkedIn has added more than 70 publishers and creators. The number of creators on LinkedIn has nearly doubled since 2021, the company told Reuters.

Social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram rely on short-form video and creators for engagement, virality and monetization. Research firm eMarketer has said that consumers trust influencers more than traditional ads.

On LinkedIn, creators and publishers will post short-form videos throughout campaigns lasting four to six months. Brands can run about 15-second pre-rolls and sponsor-exclusive "Shows by LinkedIn" with pre-rolls and in-content branded spots.

AT&T Business will sponsor "Small Business Builders," featuring creators such as Candace Nelson and Marina Mogilko; IBM will back "Founder's Blueprint," with Guy Raz and Kara Goldin; SAP will support "AI in Action," with Allie K Miller and Bernard Marr; and ServiceNow will sponsor "The CEO Playbook," with Steven Bartlett and Dorie Clark.

"Advertisers are incredibly interested in connecting with people who make decisions, particularly in the business-to-business marketplaces," Matthew Derella, vice president of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, said in an interview.

LinkedIn said BrandLink revenue rose nearly 200% in the three months to June 30 from the prior quarter, while the payouts to publishers and creators have more than tripled year over year.

BBC Studios, BNR, TED, the Economist and Vox Media have joined; Bloomberg, the Wall Street Journal, Reuters and Business Insider were already part of the program.

Participation remains invite-only. LinkedIn did not disclose the revenue share.

LinkedIn said ad spend has grown across industries. Subscription-focused software companies are leading with a 20% increase, while healthcare and professional services were up 14% each from June 2024 to May 2025.

The US, UK and Germany remain the largest contributors to LinkedIn's global ad revenue as of the fourth quarter, while Brazil, India and the U.S. are the fastest-growing markets.

Video is one of LinkedIn's fastest-growing formats. Video uploads rose more than 20% by July, while views saw a 36% year-over-year growth as of February.

"We're always thinking about how we can deliver more value to our members, creators and our advertisers. Video is certainly going to be a critical part of that," said Derella.